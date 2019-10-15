Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $847,000 in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 392,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,928,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Ashleigh Palmer bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,050 shares of company stock worth $471,002. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Provention Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

