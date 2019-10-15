Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 43,160 Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 45.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 613,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 219,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZZ opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Cosan Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

