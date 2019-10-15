Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $339.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.48. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 31.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 719.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

