Lympo Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Lympo has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $34,722.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00226886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.01120150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

