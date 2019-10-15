Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.3% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $139,358,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.91. 139,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,647. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.