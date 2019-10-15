Lookers PLC (LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48 on November 22nd

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LOOK opened at GBX 54.03 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. Lookers has a 12-month low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43).

In other news, insider Tony Bramall acquired 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £474,700 ($620,279.63). Also, insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,630,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,170,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOOK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

