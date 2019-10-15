Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $14.53 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004085 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $32,135.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,202.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.02203024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.02743400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00673304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00634539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00056145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00451473 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012236 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,379,586 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

