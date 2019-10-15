LockTrip (LOC) Price Down 5.2% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and Kucoin. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $29,626.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011763 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003128 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, YoBit, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

