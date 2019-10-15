Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after buying an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $382.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

