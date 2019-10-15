Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVGO. Chardan Capital began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LVGO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 952,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,914. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik bought 3,141,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja bought 2,678,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,826,366 shares of company stock valued at $162,980,808.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

