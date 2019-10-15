LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). LivePerson reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Shares of LPSN opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $574,423 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 887.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 434,538 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $11,124,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 81.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 381,159 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

