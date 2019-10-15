LiquidApps (DAPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,890.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $6,890.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00224738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.01093456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,017,089,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,547,054 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.