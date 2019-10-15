Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 30th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

