Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Get Linx alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Linx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. Linx has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,864,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,121,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linx (LINX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.