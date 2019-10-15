Linde (NYSE:LIN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $195.18. 1,520,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 33.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

