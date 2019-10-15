Lightpaycoin (LPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $10,284.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.01127598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org . Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin

Lightpaycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

