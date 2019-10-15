Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $2.05 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00025102 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

