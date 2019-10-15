Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCUT. ValuEngine raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 36,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,876. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 231,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 104,631 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.