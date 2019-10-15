LifePlan Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,375. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

