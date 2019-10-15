LifePlan Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13,908.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,727. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.