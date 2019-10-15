LifePlan Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.7% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,494. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

