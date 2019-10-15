LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $466,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 728,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

