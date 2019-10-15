LifePlan Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

