LIFE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $551,215.00 and approximately $17,139.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00225695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.01091178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

