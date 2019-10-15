Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

