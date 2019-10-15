Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.48.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,703,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.26). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

