Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 3,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $23.37 on Tuesday, reaching $1,241.14. 849,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,174.45. The company has a market cap of $860.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

