Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

NTRS stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 24,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.