Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.37. 414,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $158.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

