Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $834,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $73,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.91.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

