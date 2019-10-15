Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $93.09. 1,904,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,676. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.