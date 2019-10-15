Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $31.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,767.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,772.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,846.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $868.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,254.28.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

