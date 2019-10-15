Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Lennar has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

NYSE:LEN opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $595,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,863.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

