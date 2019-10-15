Lawson Products’ (LAWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LAWS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.70 million, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6,971.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

