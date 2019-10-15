Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 3,530,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,542. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 799,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,719,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 119.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

