Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 44.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

