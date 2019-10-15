Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 515.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,838,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,579,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 214,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 175,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 22,420 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $569,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $674,955.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,473. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.