Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM by 10.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 77,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM by 43.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the period.

NYSE JHD opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

