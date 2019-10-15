Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 66.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 630,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

