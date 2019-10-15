Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 25.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ferrari by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $15,592,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,418,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $206,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

NYSE:RACE opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $170.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

