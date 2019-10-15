Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Infosys by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Infosys by 60.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 54.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

INFY stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

