Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.11 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $69.90 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00007188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00442623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00042024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001545 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 116,398,709 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, BarterDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

