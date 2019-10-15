KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,078,000 after buying an additional 768,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,350,000 after buying an additional 893,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,132,000 after buying an additional 1,845,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,061,000.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,577. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

