KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 270,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.