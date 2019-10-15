KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,380. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

