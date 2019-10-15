KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.18. 120,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $362.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

