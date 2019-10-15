KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,691 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,307,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,550,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8,134.2% during the second quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 147,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 145,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,505 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,565,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8574 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.