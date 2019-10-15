Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Set at $16.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.