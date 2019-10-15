Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,289 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up 4.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.60% of Colliers International Group worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 82,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,999 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 24,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of CIGI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.