Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,876. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.